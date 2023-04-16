Cenovus Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 36,115 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 379% compared to the average volume of 7,543 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,386,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,078,000 after buying an additional 234,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.