Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 0.4 %

EBR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

