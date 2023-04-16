Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.96) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.28) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday.

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.85) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £418.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,536.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.83.

Central Asia Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

In other news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also

