CIBC Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$22.87 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$22.26 and a twelve month high of C$45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

