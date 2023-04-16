CIBC Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$22.87 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$22.26 and a twelve month high of C$45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
