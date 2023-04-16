CIBC Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.80.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$8.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$969.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. 16.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.