CIBC Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $91.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

