Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citigroup Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.56 on Friday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

