Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CZFS opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $339.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.52% of Citizens Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.