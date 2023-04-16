Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Head-To-Head Review

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and American Superconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A American Superconductor -32.38% -30.76% -17.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of American Superconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of American Superconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Superconductor has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Technologies and American Superconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Superconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Superconductor has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.87%. Given American Superconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and American Superconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Superconductor $108.43 million 1.15 -$19.19 million ($1.19) -3.55

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Superconductor.

Summary

American Superconductor beats Clean Energy Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The Cety Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. Its solution includes the Clean Cycle system, which captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.