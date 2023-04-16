Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $23.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after buying an additional 1,107,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after buying an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

