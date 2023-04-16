Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,150

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($12.77) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.41).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 2.1 %

LON CBG opened at GBX 910.50 ($11.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 955.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 998.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 843 ($10.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,196 ($14.81).

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 12,884.62%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 864 ($10.70) per share, for a total transaction of £8,640 ($10,699.69). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,032 shares of company stock worth $2,776,951. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.