CNB Financial (CCNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 17th.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

CCNE stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CNB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 4,335 shares of company stock worth $95,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CCNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading

