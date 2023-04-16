Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$88.93.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$64.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$60.00 and a 12 month high of C$114.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C$0.11. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of C$762.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9821674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

