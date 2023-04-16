Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

CGO opened at C$58.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.01. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$52.06 and a 1-year high of C$85.00. The company has a market cap of C$826.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of C$789.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco will post 10.135906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

