Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Cogeco Stock Performance
CGO opened at C$58.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.01. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$52.06 and a 1-year high of C$85.00. The company has a market cap of C$826.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28.
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
