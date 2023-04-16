Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,332,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

