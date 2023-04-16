Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.