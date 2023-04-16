Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $427.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

