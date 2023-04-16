Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

