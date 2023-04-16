Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

STZ stock opened at $228.23 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

