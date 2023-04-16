Contrasting Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for X Financial and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 22.63% 18.35% 9.54% Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares X Financial and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $516.58 million 0.33 $117.73 million $2.17 1.45 Cipher Mining $3.04 million 238.00 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -18.19

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

X Financial beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

