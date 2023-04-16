Contrasting iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iSpecimen and bioAffinity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

iSpecimen currently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 442.70%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

This table compares iSpecimen and bioAffinity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million 1.22 -$10.25 million ($1.16) -1.21 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A

bioAffinity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats iSpecimen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

