Contrasting Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $72.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.47% 16.15% 4.44% United Natural Foods 0.64% 14.45% 3.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $50.89 billion 0.18 $112.50 million $1.72 35.06 United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.05 $248.00 million $3.11 8.26

United Natural Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performance Food Group. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Performance Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Performance Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Natural Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats United Natural Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co. engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations. The Vistar segment offers candy, snack, and beverage to customers in the vending, office coffee services, theater, retail, and other channels. The Convenience segment consists of a range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to locations in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

