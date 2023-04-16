Contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) & Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $111.30 million 2.54 -$192.28 million ($1.25) -1.32 Innate Pharma $49.58 million 5.37 -$61.22 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Innate Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 675.76%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $9.12, suggesting a potential upside of 174.70%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -172.76% -61.19% -31.68% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It also offers complementary technology platforms such as gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH65, a tetraspecific proprietary antibody; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62 and IPH64 programs. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

