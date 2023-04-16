Contrasting TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -26.15% -23.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 48.77 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -0.67 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 24.31 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -0.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TuSimple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.3% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 2 0 1.82 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $15.19, indicating a potential upside of 1,016.73%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 272.34%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Volatility & Risk

TuSimple has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats TuSimple on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

