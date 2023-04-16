Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $12.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.55. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $11.77 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen increased their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.
Copa Trading Up 3.3 %
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Copa by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.