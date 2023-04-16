Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Rating Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.73 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.50. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.61.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.60 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.89. The stock has a market cap of C$555.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,456,061.53. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

