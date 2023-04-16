Craig Hallum Trims iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Target Price to $2.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

About iMedia Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 44.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.