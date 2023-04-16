Craig Hallum Trims iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Target Price to $2.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.
iMedia Brands Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
