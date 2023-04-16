Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 295 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

