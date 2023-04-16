Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 221 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,290,000 after buying an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 693,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,625,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.61 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

