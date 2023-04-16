Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 286 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

