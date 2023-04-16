Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

