Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

