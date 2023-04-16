Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,394 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

