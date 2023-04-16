Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 27,772 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,772 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 462,387 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

FPE opened at $16.11 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

