Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 881 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 121,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

