Critical Analysis: ATRenew (RERE) and Its Competitors

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ATRenew to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -24.73% -2.21% -1.82% ATRenew Competitors -13.81% -130.99% -2.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ATRenew has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATRenew and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew Competitors 70 654 1209 40 2.62

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.92%. Given ATRenew’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATRenew has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.43 billion -$357.82 million -1.77 ATRenew Competitors $7.76 billion $65.17 million 23.71

ATRenew’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ATRenew. ATRenew is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ATRenew rivals beat ATRenew on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ATRenew

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.