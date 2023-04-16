Critical Analysis: MoneyLion (ML) and Its Competitors

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MoneyLion to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -220.57% -21.15% -8.52%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s peers have a beta of 5.43, indicating that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.75 million -$189.07 million -0.57 MoneyLion Competitors $3.90 billion $503.33 million 1.01

MoneyLion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoneyLion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 281 1266 1890 67 2.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,018.57%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.46%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MoneyLion peers beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

