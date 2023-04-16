Critical Analysis: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) vs. VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% VEON N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A VEON 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.80 $37.00 million $0.36 12.90 VEON $7.79 billion 0.17 $674.00 million N/A N/A

VEON has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Summary

Partner Communications beats VEON on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About VEON

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The Frontier Markets segment covers the market of Algeria and Bangladesh. Its brands include Beeline, Kyivstar, Banglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy. The company was founded by Dmitriy Borisovich Zimin and Augie K. Fabela II in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

