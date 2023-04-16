Critical Review: BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) vs. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Yield10 Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $378.21 million N/A $99.18 million $0.29 17.45 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 32.90 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.06

Analyst Recommendations

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.96%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 10.86% 6.41% 4.22% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Volatility and Risk

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries. The Grain segment produces and markets soy and corn. The Sugarcane segment includes the sale of the raw product. The cattle raising segment consists of producing and selling beef calves after weaning, which characterizes the activity as breeding and fattening of cattle. The cotton segment is engaged primarily in the production and sale of cotton lint and seed. The Other segment engages in corporate activities. The company was founded on September 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

