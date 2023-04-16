Critical Survey: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) versus New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -107.72% -85.38% Franco-Nevada 53.25% 11.12% 10.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.41) -12.83 Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 22.78 $700.60 million $3.65 42.79

This table compares New Found Gold and Franco-Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Found Gold and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 1 2 4 0 2.43

New Found Gold currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.11%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $166.43, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Volatility & Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats New Found Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

