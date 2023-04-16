CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.39.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
