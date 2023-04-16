Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX opened at $1.92 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

