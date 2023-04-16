Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPIX opened at $1.92 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
