Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,787 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

