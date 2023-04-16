Cwm LLC Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $381.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

