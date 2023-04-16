Cwm LLC Has $12.88 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

