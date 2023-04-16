Cwm LLC Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 482.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,677 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $25,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after purchasing an additional 475,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after buying an additional 356,177 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,774,000 after buying an additional 181,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 693,214 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,625,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.208 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

