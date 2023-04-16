Cwm LLC Has $25.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024,039 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

