Cwm LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

