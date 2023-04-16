Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

