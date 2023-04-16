Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 283,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,510,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,429,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,957,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $9,486,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 3.4 %

BALL opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $89.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

